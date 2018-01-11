Business

Hospital CEO apologizes for discharge of patient in gown

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:27 PM

BALTIMORE

The chief executive of a Baltimore hospital has apologized after a woman was discharged, wearing only a gown and socks, at a bus stop at night.

Dr. Mohan Suntha, president and CEO of University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus, told a news conference the hospital "failed" after a video posted on Facebook showed the unidentified woman mumbling and appearing disoriented in frigid weather outside. Suntha also said Thursday there are no excuses for what happened to her.

The hospital confirmed in a statement that she was discharged Tuesday night. WJZ-TV reports Imamu Baraka was the bystander who posted the viral video.

Suntha says the woman wasn't mistreated while in the hospital's care and that the incident was isolated. He says hospital officials are working on an extensive internal review.

