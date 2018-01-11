Business

Tax collections for Raiders' stadium down after shooting

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 07:13 PM

LAS VEGAS

The decline in tourists that Las Vegas experienced after the mass shooting three months ago affected the tax collections meant to pay for a portion of the new Raiders stadium in Sin City.

Figures released Thursday by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority show tax collections came in about 3 percent and 10 percent under projections in October and November respectively.

An increase on area hotel taxes went into effect in March to cover $750 million of the $1.9 billion project.

Tourists are paying about $1.50 more per night on their hotel bill for an average-priced room on the Las Vegas Strip.

The data show taxpayers contributed to the project $4.6 million in October and $3.4 million in November.

The Raiders want to kick off the 2020 season in Las Vegas.

