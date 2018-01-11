Business

State grant pays for SW Indiana racetrack's lighting upgrade

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 06:47 PM

HAUBSTADT, Ind.

A state grant is helping pay for a lighting upgrade at a racetrack in southwestern Indiana.

The $52,000 grant from the Indiana Economic Development Corp.'s motorsport improvement fund is paying for the LED lighting recently installed at the Tri-State Speedway.

The Princeton Daily Clarion reports that Gibson County officials must first pay the bill for the upgrade at the dirt oval racetrack that hosts open-wheel races in Haubstadt, a town about 15 miles north of Evansville. The county will then be reimbursed for that expense within two months.

The speedway's owners paid the nearly $5,900 balance of the lighting upgrade's cost and provided all the labor to update the track's lighting.

County council member Derek McGraw says the racetrack "definitely brings people to Gibson County.

