Motown Museum expansion revved up by gift from auto dealers

The Associated Press

January 09, 2018

DETROIT

The Motown Museum's expansion plans have received a little more horsepower with a gift from the Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

The Detroit museum on Tuesday announced a $75,000 donation from the organization. It will officially present the gift Jan. 19 during the North American International Auto Show's Charity Preview.

The event is scheduled to feature a performance by the Four Tops, one of Motown's earliest and best-known groups.

The $50 million expansion will be built around the existing museum, which includes the original studio and famed "Hitsville U.S.A." sign.

The museum is located where company founder Berry Gordy — a former auto plant worker — launched his music empire. The label started in 1959 and scores of stars and hits were created before Motown relocated to California in 1972.

