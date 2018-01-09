S. Carolina lawmakers officially beginning 2018 session work

South Carolina lawmakers are returning for a session sure to be focused on how to help utility ratepayers recover from a multibillion-dollar nuclear construction debacle.
The House and Senate officially begin their sessions at noon Tuesday. Both chambers have already started work on bills to address the financial meltdown of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station project, although House Republicans are further along and could begin floor debate as early as next week.
In addition, House Majority Leader Gary Simrill told The Associated Press on Monday that GOP lawmakers are also prioritizing continued reforms of the state retirement system.
In an opinion column over the weekend, House Democratic Leader Todd Rutherford laid out his party's priorities, including reducing the state income tax and expanding gambling and medical marijuana.
