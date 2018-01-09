Business

S. Carolina lawmakers officially beginning 2018 session work

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

January 09, 2018 05:15 AM

UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina lawmakers are returning for a session sure to be focused on how to help utility ratepayers recover from a multibillion-dollar nuclear construction debacle.

The House and Senate officially begin their sessions at noon Tuesday. Both chambers have already started work on bills to address the financial meltdown of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station project, although House Republicans are further along and could begin floor debate as early as next week.

In addition, House Majority Leader Gary Simrill told The Associated Press on Monday that GOP lawmakers are also prioritizing continued reforms of the state retirement system.

In an opinion column over the weekend, House Democratic Leader Todd Rutherford laid out his party's priorities, including reducing the state income tax and expanding gambling and medical marijuana.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

    Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised
Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude
Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

View More Video