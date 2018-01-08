Business

TD Ameritrade clients still investing heavily in stocks

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 04:21 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

OMAHA, Neb.

TD Ameritrade clients remain heavily invested in stocks even as the overall market continues to set records.

The online brokerage said Monday that its Investor Movement Index increased to 8.59 in December from the previous month's 8.53.

The index based on what investors are buying and selling in their TD Ameritrade accounts and how exposed they are to equities.

TD Ameritrade's JJ Kinahan says investors gradually increased their exposure to equities throughout last year to capitalize on the rally.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But some of the recent top buys, such as General Electric, Microsoft and Bank of America, suggest investors are looking for some safer long-term investments.

Ameritrade clients were also net buyers of Amazon, Nvidia and Micron Technology stocks in December.

The most commonly sold stocks included AT&T, Verizon and Exxon Mobile.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

    Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised
Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude
Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

View More Video