Energy agency rejects Trump bid to boost coal, nuclear power

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo,Energy Secretary Rick Perry listens during a hearing about the electrical grid, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Jan. 8, 2018, rejected a Trump administration plan to bolster coal-fired and nuclear power plants, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump's efforts to boost the struggling coal industry. Perry thanked the panel for addressing his proposal, which he said had initiated a national debate on the resiliency of the nation’s electric system. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo