Business

Gas prices creeping back up in northern New England

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 07:12 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CONCORD, N.H.

Gas prices are on creeping back up in northern New England.

GasBuddy's daily survey of gas outlets says the price has risen 2 cents per gallon in New Hampshire in the last week, averaging $2.46. The price in Maine went up 1.7 cents to an average of $2.51 a gallon. Vermont's price also increased 1.7 cents, to $2.54 a gallon.

The national average went up slightly in the last week to $2.48 a gallon. It's 1.7 cents per gallon higher than last month, and 11.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

    Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised
Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude
Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

View More Video