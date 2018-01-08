Gas prices creeping back up in northern New England

Gas prices are on creeping back up in northern New England.
GasBuddy's daily survey of gas outlets says the price has risen 2 cents per gallon in New Hampshire in the last week, averaging $2.46. The price in Maine went up 1.7 cents to an average of $2.51 a gallon. Vermont's price also increased 1.7 cents, to $2.54 a gallon.
The national average went up slightly in the last week to $2.48 a gallon. It's 1.7 cents per gallon higher than last month, and 11.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago
