The Latest: Meyers mixes harassment jokes into Globes opener

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2015 file photo, The Beverly Hilton is pictured during the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 75th Golden Globe Awards will be handed out on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at a ceremony that is being held under the cloud of the sexual misconduct scandal that started with several high-profile actresses accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or abuse. Many actresses say they are planning to wear black Sunday to show solidarity with victims of harassment and abuse. Photo by Chris Pizzello