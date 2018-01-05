Business

Florida hack exposed files of up to 30,000 Medicaid patients

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 06:47 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida officials say hackers may have accessed the personal information and medical records of up to 30,000 Medicaid recipients two months ago.

The state's Agency for Health Care Administration said in a Friday evening news release that one of its employees "was the victim of a malicious phishing email" on Nov. 15, and on Tuesday, agency leaders were notified about the preliminary findings of an Inspector General investigation. It found that hackers may have partly or fully accessed the enrollees' full names, Medicaid ID numbers, birthdates, addresses, diagnoses, medical conditions and Social Security numbers.

The agency said it "has no reason to believe" this information has been misused, but enrollees can call an agency hotline at 844-749-8327.

Meanwhile, the agency said it's training all employees on proper security protocol.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

    Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised
Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude
Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

View More Video