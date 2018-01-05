Lawyers seek bail for Hong Kong businessman in bribery case

The attorneys for a former Hong Kong government official charged in the United States with using bribes to secure business deals are asking for their client to be released on bail.
The lawyers representing Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho wrote to Judge Katherine Forrest on Friday saying Ho is not a flight risk.
Ho was jailed in November after being charged with paying bribes on behalf of a Chinese energy conglomerate to the president of Chad and the Ugandan foreign minister.
The 68-year-old Ho and Cheikh Gadio of Senegal were charged in Manhattan federal court with violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, international money laundering and conspiracy.
Never miss a local story.
Ho is scheduled for arraignment Monday. His attorneys are seeking his release on $10 million bond secured by $2 million in cash.
Comments