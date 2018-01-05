Business

Lawyers seek bail for Hong Kong businessman in bribery case

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 06:59 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NEW YORK

The attorneys for a former Hong Kong government official charged in the United States with using bribes to secure business deals are asking for their client to be released on bail.

The lawyers representing Dr. Chi Ping Patrick Ho wrote to Judge Katherine Forrest on Friday saying Ho is not a flight risk.

Ho was jailed in November after being charged with paying bribes on behalf of a Chinese energy conglomerate to the president of Chad and the Ugandan foreign minister.

The 68-year-old Ho and Cheikh Gadio of Senegal were charged in Manhattan federal court with violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, international money laundering and conspiracy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ho is scheduled for arraignment Monday. His attorneys are seeking his release on $10 million bond secured by $2 million in cash.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

    Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised
Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude
Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

View More Video