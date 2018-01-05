Business

IOC member resigns amid claim he assaulted former girlfriend

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 06:57 AM



LAUSANNE, Switzerland

International Olympic Committee member Camiel Eurlings has resigned amid allegations he assaulted a former girlfriend in 2015.

Eurlings says in a statement to media in his native Netherlands that "I greatly regret the course of events."

The former lawmaker, government minister, and one-time CEO of the KLM airline, says "with pain in my heart, I resign as IOC member."

The IOC confirmed his resignation.

Eurlings was accused of assault in 2015 by a then-girlfriend. An agreement was reached last year to settle the case without criminal charges and no admission of guilt.

The IOC took no action last year because it said the case was "a private matter."

The 44-year-old Eurlings was elected by the IOC in 2013 to succeed King Willem-Alexander, who left the Olympic body after becoming the Dutch monarch.

