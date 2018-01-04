Las Vegas' 'What happens here' slogan returns after shooting

The official slogan of Las Vegas, "What happens here, stays here," is back by popular demand.
The destination's tourism agency revived the 15-year-old slogan this week, three months after it was put on hold following the October mass shooting.
The slogan is included in a new ad running online and on TV networks, including Travel Channel, Food Network and USA.
Cathy Tull is senior vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. She says testing results showed the slogan still resonates with people.
The ad shows some of the city's casino-hotels as part of a time-travel story line.
On Oct. 1, a high-stakes gambler killed 58 people and injured hundreds more after shattering the windows of his hotel suite and unleashing gunfire on a music festival below.
