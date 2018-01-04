FILE - In this July 20, 2011 file photo, Intel corporate offices are seen in Santa Clara, Calif. Intel says it’s working to patch a security vulnerability in its products but says the average computer user won’t experience significant slowdowns as the problem is fixed. The chipmaker released a statement Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, after a report by British technology site The Register caused Intel stocks to trade lower.
FILE - In this July 20, 2011 file photo, Intel corporate offices are seen in Santa Clara, Calif. Intel says it’s working to patch a security vulnerability in its products but says the average computer user won’t experience significant slowdowns as the problem is fixed. The chipmaker released a statement Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, after a report by British technology site The Register caused Intel stocks to trade lower. Ben Margot AP Photo
FILE - In this July 20, 2011 file photo, Intel corporate offices are seen in Santa Clara, Calif. Intel says it’s working to patch a security vulnerability in its products but says the average computer user won’t experience significant slowdowns as the problem is fixed. The chipmaker released a statement Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, after a report by British technology site The Register caused Intel stocks to trade lower. Ben Margot AP Photo

Business

Intel CEO sold shares before chip security flaw disclosed

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 06:16 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

Intel's CEO sold shares in his company several months after Google informed the chipmaker of a serious security problem affecting its products.

CEO Brian Krzanich sold about $39 million in stocks and options in late November, before the security vulnerability was publicly known. Intel says it was notified about the bugs in June.

The company didn't respond to inquiries about the timing of Krzanich's divestments, but a spokeswoman told MarketWatch it was unrelated to the security flaws.

GBH Insights Chief Strategy Analyst Daniel Ives says Krzanich's stock sale was "cookie cutter" and not a concern.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Krzanich made about $25 million in profits, before taxes, from the sale, which was disclosed in government filings made at the time. The sale allowed Krzanich to whittle his holdings down to about 250,000 shares, the minimum he is required to own under Intel's rules.

Intel said it has worked with other companies to verify the vulnerability and develop ways to fix or mitigate it. It said it planned to publicly disclose the problem next week. It was forced to address it earlier because of a Wednesday news report.

Two hardware bugs can be exploited to allow the memory content of a computer to be leaked. Such a leak could potentially expose stored passwords and other sensitive data, including personal photos, emails and instant messages.

Intel is at the center of the problem because it supplies the processors used in many of the world's PCs. Researchers say one of the bugs, called Meltdown, affects nearly every processor Intel has made since the mid-1990s. While security flaws are typically limited to a specific company or product, Intel says the problem is "not a bug or a flaw in Intel products" but rather a broader problem affecting processing techniques common to modern computing platforms.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

    Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised
Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude
Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

View More Video