The Latest: Happy twist to McDermott-Mulroney confusion

FILE - In a Saturday, July 22, 2017 file photo, Seth MacFarlane, left, and Adrianne Palicki attend the "The Orville" panel on day three of Comic-Con International, in San Diego. The Fox broadcasting network, home to "The Simpsons" and "The Orville," will continue to carry scripted entertainment after its sale to Disney. Fox Television Group CEOs Dana Walden and Gary Newman said the announced sale that will split up Fox and the 20th Century Fox studio won't turn Fox into a platform solely for sports and other live programming. In Dec. 2017, Disney said it was buying a large part of the Murdoch family's 21st Century Fox for about $52.4 billion in stock, including its film and TV studios and cable and international TV businesses. Photo by Al Powers