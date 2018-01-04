Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

More Videos 1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised Pause 1:16 Coast Woman of the Year is . . . 0:13 Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 2:04 SEC schools want East Central basketball star 0:41 Bonfires on the Levee get creative 1:07 She says people who have a problem with her Confederate flag purse need a history lesson 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:20 The United States of Powerball 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump signs order that opens protected lands, expanding drilling opportunities To cap off his 100 days in office, Trump signed an executive order that will expand offshore oil drilling in federal waters and open other areas that were previously off limits to new oil and gas exploration. To cap off his 100 days in office, Trump signed an executive order that will expand offshore oil drilling in federal waters and open other areas that were previously off limits to new oil and gas exploration. AP

