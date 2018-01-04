Business

Putin approves Moscow-Cairo flights after 2-year ban

The Associated Press

January 04, 2018 06:50 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the resumption of commercial passenger flights to Cairo more than two years after they were halted due to security concerns following the deadly bombing of a Russian airliner.

The attack by the local Islamic State group affiliate brought down the airliner over the Sinai Peninsula in October 2015, killing all 224 people aboard.

The bombing was a severe blow to Egypt's tourism industry. Authorities spent millions of dollars to upgrade airport security.

Egyptian and Russian officials in December signed a protocol to allow direct Moscow-Cairo flights to resume in February.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Putin has approved changes in the order that suspended flights to Egypt, according to a document published Thursday on a government website. It does not lift the ban on flights to other Egyptian destinations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

    Proposition 64 establishes one ounce of marijuana, or 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, as the legal limit for recreational pot possession for adults over the age of 21. Here are examples of actual amounts of products someone could carry now that California voters approved the ballot measure on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised 1:49

How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised
Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude
Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport

View More Video