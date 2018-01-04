New year, new start? Not in President Trump's Washington

FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after signing the tax bill and continuing resolution to fund the government, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. For Trump, that energy-sapping 2017 cocktail of blistering presidential tweets, salacious White House infighting and jaw-dropping feuds with foreign adversaries has given way to, well, more of the same. Indeed, the first three days of 2018 brought a new array of targets for the president and the return of some familiar foes. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo