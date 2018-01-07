Personnel for South Mississippi Jan. 7

Dr. T. Benjamin Skelton, an internal medicine physician, has joined Garden Park Physician Group and will open a private practice in Gulfport in January. He completed his undergraduate studies at Louisiana State University and received his medical degree at East Tennessee State University. He completed an internship at Keesler Medical Center and his residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He served as a staff internist at Keesler Medical Center, then obtained privileges at Merit Health Biloxi and opened his private practice in 2009. He was Staff Internist Teacher of the Year at Keesler Medical Center and a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society at East Tennessee State University.
Justin Hill has been named director of player development at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville. He has 23 years of casino experience in the southeast and most recently was director of casino marketing and player development at Sonesta Maho Beach Resort and Casino in St. Maarten. He is a native of South Mississippi and has a marketing degree from University of Southern Mississippi.
Michael Goode is joining The Clearwater Group in Jackson as a full partner in mid-January. Goode will work to expand the public policy and local government consulting services offered by the Mississippi-based public affairs and government relations firm led by partners Arnie Hederman and Austin Barbour. Goode has 25 years in the political, government and banking sectors. He spent the last decade working in the public finance division of Raymond James and Morgan Keegan. Previously, he worked as a senior advisor in Mississippi’s Treasurer’s office under then state Treasurer Tate Reeves. Goode spent time at the Mississippi Republican Party, worked on several congressional staffs in Washington and has served as a political advisor to a number of statewide, congressional and legislative candidates.
Keair Edwards was hired by Overtime Sports as head groundskeeper for all high school, junior college, college, Conference USA Championship Tournament and other events at MGM Park. He currently serves as sports field manager at the Gulfport and Goldin Sportsplexes for Gulfport. His facility is the state’s only recipient of the STMA Environmental Facility Certification and the 2016 STMA Field of The Year Award in the softball category. He has a bachelor of science degree in agronomy — sports turf management from Mississippi State University. He is a member of the Sports Turf Managers Association and serves on the board of directors representing the southern area for Mississippi Turf Grass Association.
The Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command announced Petty Officer 1st Class Pedro Henry Shore of the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Professional Development Center in Gulfport was named Shore Sailor of the Year. Petty Officers 1st Class Joseph Skebeck and Brandon Cruz, both recently promoted and both with Naval Oceanography Anti-submarine Warfare Center at Stennis Space Center, were named Junior Sea and Shore SOY. Megan Natter was named Senior Civilian of the Year and Jacqueline Bussell was the Junior COY. Both are at Stennis Space Center.
