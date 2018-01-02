Business

Alaska reports dip in marijuana tax revenue in latest report

The Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska

The state of Alaska reported a dip in tax collections from legal marijuana businesses in November.

The state says it collected just over $870,000 in marijuana tax revenue in November, down from about $920,000 in October.

Kelly Mazzei is the excise tax supervisor with the state Department of Revenue. She says the decline could be related to market conditions or growing cycles, though the state is not yet sure what is behind it.

The state began collecting marijuana taxes in October 2016.

The tax is imposed when marijuana is sold or transferred from a marijuana cultivation facility to a retail pot shop or marijuana product manufacturing facility.

State statistics show that tax revenue fell between December 2016 and January 2017 but had steadily increased through October.

