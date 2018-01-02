File - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, Mike Tyson speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Former heavyweight champion Tyson is becoming a California marijuana entrepreneur. TheBlast.com reports that Tyson and partners on Dec. 20, 2017, broke ground on a plot for a cannabis resort in California City, a remote Mojave Desert town that's about a 110-mile drive north of Los Angeles.
File - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, Mike Tyson speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Former heavyweight champion Tyson is becoming a California marijuana entrepreneur. TheBlast.com reports that Tyson and partners on Dec. 20, 2017, broke ground on a plot for a cannabis resort in California City, a remote Mojave Desert town that's about a 110-mile drive north of Los Angeles. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo
Business

Mike Tyson breaks ground on California marijuana ranch

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 06:48 PM

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is becoming a California marijuana entrepreneur.

TheBlast.com reports that Tyson and partners on Dec. 20 broke ground on a plot for a cannabis resort in California City, a remote Mojave Desert town that's about a 110-mile (177-kilometer) drive north of Los Angeles.

Partner Robert Hickman tells the website that the undeveloped lands are primed to be cultivated and that Tyson Ranch will be an oasis.

In a video of the event, California City Mayor Jennifer Wood thanks Tyson for his commitment to the community, saying the industry will provide medical marijuana to people in need, revenue, jobs and income for residents.

Calls and emails from The Associated Press to a Tyson representative and the mayor were not immediately returned Tuesday.

