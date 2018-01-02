Business

Gunmen kill 17 at church service in Nigeria's River State

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 06:00 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LAGOS, Nigeria

A Nigerian official says gunmen shot dead at least 17 worshippers who had attended a church service to usher in the new year.

The chairman of a local community group, Osi Olisa, said Tuesday that the gunmen also shot people on the road before escaping.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack in River State, though suspicion has fallen on an armed group believed to be behind kidnappings and killings in the area.

In November, local defense groups and security officials shot dead the group's leader.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gun violence is common in parts of Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta region, where various militant groups take up arms against multinational companies to demand a share of the oil proceeds.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

    Waveland barber James Moran talks about Seven Day Savage, a hair pomade developed by his friend, Shane Pucheu of Diamondhead. Pucheu developed the product for a college class with safer ingredients than most pomades on the market.

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude
Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport
When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video