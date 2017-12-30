Business

Departing UK infrastructure czar vows to fight Brexit

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 04:40 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

Britain's outgoing infrastructure chief is vowing to fight Prime Minister Theresa May on Brexit policy.

Andrew Adonis said Saturday he will campaign next year to keep Britain inside the European Union because following May's Brexit plans may lead to economic calamity.

"Very few of the people who voted for Brexit voted, I believe, to make themselves poorer," he told BBC radio.

Adonis resigned Friday night as chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission to protest May's Brexit policy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Labour Party peer is urging other senior figures to speak out against Brexit, which he said would rip Britain out of its key trading alliances.

Britain voted in a 2016 referendum to leave the EU, but negotiations toward a new trading agreement with EU nations have been slowed by disputes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

    Waveland barber James Moran talks about Seven Day Savage, a hair pomade developed by his friend, Shane Pucheu of Diamondhead. Pucheu developed the product for a college class with safer ingredients than most pomades on the market.

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude
Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport
When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video