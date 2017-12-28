People stand in line during a job fair at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi in 2016. Unemployment in two of the three counties in South Mississippi is below the state average of 4.8 percent in November, which state officials says is the lowest ever recorded in the state.
People stand in line during a job fair at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi in 2016. Unemployment in two of the three counties in South Mississippi is below the state average of 4.8 percent in November, which state officials says is the lowest ever recorded in the state. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file
People stand in line during a job fair at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi in 2016. Unemployment in two of the three counties in South Mississippi is below the state average of 4.8 percent in November, which state officials says is the lowest ever recorded in the state. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com file

Business

State’s unemployment rate is lowest ever, and 2 Coast counties are even lower

Sun Herald

December 28, 2017 04:44 PM

Mississippi’s unemployment rate fell in November to 4.8 percent — the lowest ever recorded in the state — and two Coast counties were below that.

Harrison County’s unemployment rate at 4.3 and Hancock’s at 4.7 in November were lower than the state average and Jackson County’s rate of 5.2 percent was slightly higher.

Lamar County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state in November at 3.2 percent and Jefferson County the highest at 10.9 percent.

The number of unemployed Mississippians fell by 1,800 in November to 60,800, which the state reported is the lowest number of Mississippians without jobs since September 1979. On the Coast, 7,670 people were unemployed in November, which is 1,000 less than the 8,670 people unemployed in November 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Unemployment

County

Nov. 2017

Oct. 2017

Nov. 2016

Hancock

4.7

4.7

5.4

Harrison

4.3

4.3

4.9

Jackson

5.2

5.1

5.8

Source: Mississippi Department of Employment Security

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

    Waveland barber James Moran talks about Seven Day Savage, a hair pomade developed by his friend, Shane Pucheu of Diamondhead. Pucheu developed the product for a college class with safer ingredients than most pomades on the market.

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude
Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport
When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video