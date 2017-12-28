State’s unemployment rate is lowest ever, and 2 Coast counties are even lower

Mississippi’s unemployment rate fell in November to 4.8 percent — the lowest ever recorded in the state — and two Coast counties were below that.
Harrison County’s unemployment rate at 4.3 and Hancock’s at 4.7 in November were lower than the state average and Jackson County’s rate of 5.2 percent was slightly higher.
Lamar County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state in November at 3.2 percent and Jefferson County the highest at 10.9 percent.
The number of unemployed Mississippians fell by 1,800 in November to 60,800, which the state reported is the lowest number of Mississippians without jobs since September 1979. On the Coast, 7,670 people were unemployed in November, which is 1,000 less than the 8,670 people unemployed in November 2016.
Unemployment
County
Nov. 2017
Oct. 2017
Nov. 2016
Hancock
4.7
4.7
5.4
Harrison
4.3
4.3
4.9
Jackson
5.2
5.1
5.8
Source: Mississippi Department of Employment Security
