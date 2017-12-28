Business

Cooks BBQ to open manufacturing facility in Searcy County

The Associated Press

December 28, 2017 02:28 PM

PINDALL, Ark.

A company that makes barbecue products has announced plans to open a $1.4 million manufacturing facility in northern Arkansas, which will create 45 new jobs.

Cooks BBQ Products announced Thursday that it will open its facility in Pindall in Searcy County, a town about 95 miles (153 kilometers) north of Little Rock. The facility will opened under the name Ozark Mountain Wood Products LLC and will produce wood chips, wood chunks, pellets, logs, firewood and barbecue charcoal.

Cooks BBQ Products are sold nationwide under the Coshell brand and under private labels at several grocery stores, including Trader Joe's and Publix.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission says the company plans to begin hiring and be fully operational by mid-January.

