South Mississippi personnel file for Dec. 31

Jeffrey O’Keefe Jr. of Gulfport has been named president of Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Homes. He began in records management with the company in 2004, and since graduated from University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has served as a licensed funeral director and pre-need specialist with the company since 2011. He is the sixth generation family member in the business Jeffrey O’Keefe Sr. continues with Bradford-O’Keefe as chairman of the board.
Carter Bise of Gulfport has been appointed to the Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Rules effective Jan. 1. Bise was nominated by the Mississippi Conference of Chancery Judges to take the place of Jerry Mason of Meridian, who served for eight years. The 15-member committee is composed of judges, lawyers and representatives of the two Mississippi law schools and assists the Supreme Court in its rule-making responsibilities by studying and recommending needed changes to Mississippi’s court rules of practice and procedure.
Peoples Bank President Chevis Swetman has stepped down as Memorial Hospital Foundation chairman of the board. He served as chairman since 1994. Paul Bertucci of FEB Distributing in the new chairman. The board also has two new members, Emily “EA” Allen, who is retired from the mortgage business after 26 years, 23 of those years with Hancock Mortgage Corp., and and Linda Zakkak. Emily “EA” Allen, a registered dental hygienist and business manager at Beach View Family Dental Clinic in Gulfport. Earlier in the year, John “Shorty” Sneed, president emeritus of Stewart Sneed Hewes, joined the board.
Gulfport resident Jenny Tate, assistant director for university communications and campus communication officer for the Gulf Park Campus of University of Southern Mississippi, has been selected to take part in the 2018 Class of Leadership Mississippi. Tate has worked at USM since 2014. She has been a leader for the Gulf Park campus in Long Beach and USM’s Office of University Communications and teaches as a communications studies adjunct faculty member. Tate also served as president of College Public Relations Association of Mississippi from 2016-17 and as a board member for Long Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Gary Hand has been named Disability Connection’s Board Member of the Year for 2017. In addition to serving on the executive board, he also is a volunteer chaplain for Canon Hospice. Disability Connection has 13 programs serving people with disabilities through two offices on Pass Road, Gulfport, and at Ocean Springs City Hall.
