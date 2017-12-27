Want tyo increase your pennies in 2018? Here are some resolutions that will help your wallet.
Most New Year’s resolutions are to lose weight. These will help fatten your wallet.

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

December 27, 2017 12:44 PM

The beginning of a new year can be a time for reflection and renewal. It’s also the time most Americans make their resolutions.

While many want to do things to improve their health and/or physical appearance like losing weight or stopping smoking, some may be seeking changes in their finances.

The consumer credit website Wallethub.com has compiled a list of some financial resolutions for 2018.

Know your credit score

With several websites that will provide free credit scores, it is easier than ever to constantly monitor your credit rating.

Improve your credit score

The average credit score is 620. The easiest way to improve your credit score is to maintain an open credit card.

Repay your credit card debt

With credit card debt on the rise, it is recommended you pay down at least 20 percent of your credit card debt by the end of the year.

Pay your bills early

This can be done by setting up automatic payments a couple of days before they are due.

Make a budget

One of the easiest ways to do this is to make a list of recurring expenses in order of importance. Start trimming from the bottom until your budget fits your household income.

