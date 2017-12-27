Most New Year’s resolutions are to lose weight. These will help fatten your wallet.

The beginning of a new year can be a time for reflection and renewal. It’s also the time most Americans make their resolutions.
While many want to do things to improve their health and/or physical appearance like losing weight or stopping smoking, some may be seeking changes in their finances.
The consumer credit website Wallethub.com has compiled a list of some financial resolutions for 2018.
Know your credit score
With several websites that will provide free credit scores, it is easier than ever to constantly monitor your credit rating.
Improve your credit score
The average credit score is 620. The easiest way to improve your credit score is to maintain an open credit card.
Repay your credit card debt
With credit card debt on the rise, it is recommended you pay down at least 20 percent of your credit card debt by the end of the year.
Pay your bills early
This can be done by setting up automatic payments a couple of days before they are due.
Make a budget
One of the easiest ways to do this is to make a list of recurring expenses in order of importance. Start trimming from the bottom until your budget fits your household income.
