Turkish president in Tunisia to boost economic ties

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 05:11 AM

TUNIS, Tunisia

Turkey's president is ending a four-day African trip with a visit to Tunisia focusing on economic ties.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is meeting Wednesday with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi. He also will meet with Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and other political figures.

Erdogan, who will attend a Turkish-Tunisian economic forum, is accompanied by a delegation of nine ministers and 200 businessmen.

Some human rights activists participated Tuesday in a protest called by the National Union of Tunisian Journalists against the imprisonment of journalists in Turkey.

Erdogan also visited Sudan and Chad.

Meanwhile, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is visiting Saudi Arabia, where he met with King Salman to discuss regional issues.

