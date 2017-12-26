If beer is your thing, grab a seat at Yelp’s best bar in Mississippi

If you love beer, you might consider Yelp’s best bar in Mississippi “the 8th wonder of the world,” according to the bar’s website.
The Keg & Barrel, a pub housed in a charming cottage built in the late 1800s, is about an hour’s drive from the Coast and is just minutes from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Yelp shared its highest-rated bar in every state, and the Hattiesburg bar and restaurant won out in Mississippi, according to Business Insider.
While Keg & Barrel is not on the Coast, here are some arguably compelling reasons to take the drive to the Hub City and spend a day or evening at what locals call “The Keg” owned by John Neal.
1. They have beer. All of the beer. The Keg & Barrel sells more than 120 brews and has an impressive beer tap wall behind the bar, according to their website. They sell many beers made in Mississippi.
2. The venue is welcoming. Sit inside and feel like you’re in a New Orleans shotgun, or grab a table on the wraparound porch. There’s also a courtyard area with built-in picnic style seating for large groups and smaller tables with umbrellas.
3. Go for lunch or dinner. The menu is stacked with American pub fare food that’s made in-house. From sandwiches to salads to dips to pizzas, there is likely something for every eater.
4. There’s plenty on draft and in a bottle. According to their website, Keg & Barrel has 75 bottle/can opens and 68 taps.
If you go and plan on making a day of it, remember to bring a designated driver.
