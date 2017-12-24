Business

Iraq plans new Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 03:03 AM

BAGHDAD

Iraq has invited companies to submit statements of interest in building a new pipeline from the northern city of Kirkuk to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.

The state-run Oil Projects Company said Sunday the 350-kilometer (220-mile) pipeline will carry up to one million barrels a day. It says companies have until Jan. 24 to submit applications for pre-qualification.

It did not provide a timeline for the project, which will be offered under a build-own-operate-transfer scheme.

An existing 1.6 million barrel-per-day pipeline has been idle since early 2014, when it was badly damaged by militant attacks. The new pipeline would run parallel to it.

Iraqi forces drove the Islamic State group out of northern Iraq earlier this year, and in October seized the disputed city of Kirkuk from Kurdish forces.

