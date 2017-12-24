Iraq plans new Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline

Iraq has invited companies to submit statements of interest in building a new pipeline from the northern city of Kirkuk to Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.
The state-run Oil Projects Company said Sunday the 350-kilometer (220-mile) pipeline will carry up to one million barrels a day. It says companies have until Jan. 24 to submit applications for pre-qualification.
It did not provide a timeline for the project, which will be offered under a build-own-operate-transfer scheme.
An existing 1.6 million barrel-per-day pipeline has been idle since early 2014, when it was badly damaged by militant attacks. The new pipeline would run parallel to it.
Never miss a local story.
Iraqi forces drove the Islamic State group out of northern Iraq earlier this year, and in October seized the disputed city of Kirkuk from Kurdish forces.
Comments