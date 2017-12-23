Business

Hawaii banks to give employees bonuses, raise minimum wage

The Associated Press

December 23, 2017 11:58 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

HONOLULU

Hawaii's two largest banks say they're going to give cash bonuses to most of their employees and raise the minimum wage.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Bank of Hawaii and the First Hawaiian Bank on Friday announced their plans to give bonuses to nearly all of their employees except the upper management.

Bank of Hawaii officials say 95 percent of their workforce will get a $1,000 bonus next week, and the bank will increase its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

First Hawaiian Bank officials say they will pay out $1,500 bonuses in early January to 2,264 employees — its entire workforce except 11 members of the senior management team. The bank will also increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

    Waveland barber James Moran talks about Seven Day Savage, a hair pomade developed by his friend, Shane Pucheu of Diamondhead. Pucheu developed the product for a college class with safer ingredients than most pomades on the market.

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude 1:18

Seven Day Savage: Pomade with an attitude
Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport 1:13

Mayor Billy Hewes says economic projects are coming to Gulfport
When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

View More Video