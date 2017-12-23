Hawaii banks to give employees bonuses, raise minimum wage

Hawaii's two largest banks say they're going to give cash bonuses to most of their employees and raise the minimum wage.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Bank of Hawaii and the First Hawaiian Bank on Friday announced their plans to give bonuses to nearly all of their employees except the upper management.
Bank of Hawaii officials say 95 percent of their workforce will get a $1,000 bonus next week, and the bank will increase its minimum wage to $15 per hour.
First Hawaiian Bank officials say they will pay out $1,500 bonuses in early January to 2,264 employees — its entire workforce except 11 members of the senior management team. The bank will also increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour.
