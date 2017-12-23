Here’s the restaurants open on Christmas in South Mississippi

For those who want a festive dinner but don’t want to cook, many Coast casinos will be offering Christmas buffets with all the traditional holiday dishes plus crab legs, gumbo and shrimp that make it a South Mississippi feast.
The buffets and restaurants at the casinos will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with special meals and desserts added to the regular menus.
Many of the locally-owned restaurants will close early on Christmas Eve and be closed on Christmas Day.
Casino specials
Never miss a local story.
▪ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino: Buffet has Christmas Eve Brunch for $24.99; after 3:30 and all day on Christmas $32.99. Stalla and JIA have holiday menus 5-10 p.m. both days. Terrace Cafe has Christmas Dinner Special for $24. BR Prime closed both days.
▪ Boomtown Casino: Holiday Favorites and Crabs at the Buffet for $27.99 with Reward card, $29.99 without. BT Steakhouse closed.
▪ Golden Nugget Casino: Buffet has Dungeness crab and more from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 25 for $28.99. Michael Patrick’s has a holiday menu from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 24-25 for $17.99. Morton’s has a $56 Steak and Lobster Feature from 4-9 p.m. Dec. 24 and 2-9 p.m. Dec. 25. Bubba Gump has Build Your Own Seafood Feature 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 24 and 2-9 p.m. Dec. 25. Lillie’s open 5 p.m. until both days.
▪ Hard Rock Casino Biloxi: Holiday menu at the Buffet with baked oysters, royal reds and more for $28.99, plus get 2 lbs. of snow crab legs and complimentary draft beet for $32.99.
▪ Harrah’s Gulf Coast Casino: Normal hours and menu at Flavors Buffet, Magnolia House by Kelly English and other restaurants.
▪ Hollywood Casino: Buffet will have crab all day Christmas Eve starting at 11 a.m., Champagne brunch until 3 p.m. for $29.99, with $2 discount for Rewards members. On Christmas Day, Buffet has $29.99 crab buffet and holiday menu from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
▪ IP Casino Resort: Buffet has holiday menu 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for $29.99 and $19.99 for children 5-12. Thirty-two has special holiday items as well as regular menu. High Tide Cafe has Christmas meal for $22.95 from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
▪ Island View Casino Resort: The Buffet will have holiday favorites including roasted or Cajun-friend turkey and snow crabs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $25. 99. Carter Green Steakhouse will have a Christmas dinner featuring 16 oz. prime rib from 5:30-10 p.m. for $26. C&G’s will have a three-course meal with choice of turkey or grilled redfish from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $17.99.
▪ Palace Casino: Buffet Holiday feast plus prime rib, snow crab legs and more $29 per person or $27 with Players Club card; Mignon’s Steaks & Seafood three-course dinner 5-10 p.m. for $59 per person.
▪ Scarlet Pearl Casino: Four-course menu for $65 at Scarlet’s Steaks & Seafood with extended hours 2-10 p.m. Dec. 25. Holiday menu at Waterfront Buffet 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 25 for $24.99, and $18.99 for children. Under the Oak Cafe has three-course menu for $25 starting at 11 a.m. Dec. 25.
▪ Silver Slipper Casino: Normal hours and menu at Jubilee Buffet and other restaurants.
▪ Treasure Bay Casino: Holiday dishes at the buffet from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $16.99; Dungeness and snow crab served 3-9 p.m. for $23.39 with Players’ Card.
Other options
Those who crave pecan waffles to celebrate the holiday will find the many Waffle House restaurants on the Coast open for Christmas, since they stay open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
A list compiled by The Balance shows many of these national chains in South Mississippi will be open at least part of Christmas Day, although hours may vary by location:
▪ Denny’s
▪ IHOP
▪ Most Starbucks
▪ Some Dunkin’ Donuts
▪ Some McDonald’s
▪ Most Golden Corrals
▪ Some Panda Express
▪ Most Buffalo Wild Wings
For those who need medical supplies, the major pharmacies also will have locations open on Christmas Day. These include most Rite Aid stores. CVS stores and Walgreens will be open during the day on Christmas, according to The Balance.
Don’t see your restaurant listed? Email online@sunherald.com and we’ll add it.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments