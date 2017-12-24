South Mississippi personnel for Dec. 24

J. Mark Smith has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Roy Anderson Corp., the Gulf Coast building subsidiary of Tutor Perini Corp. He succeeds Roy Anderson III, who earlier this year said he would retire after 35 years. Smith previously was general manager at AECOM, where he established and grew the firm’s industrial manufacturing business unit, including international market expansion into Mexico and international and domestic project wins with key clients such as BMW, Ford, General Motors, Volvo, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Dole and Molson Coors. He previously was senior vice president at Yates Construction. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Louisiana State University and completed advanced studies in process engineering at Tohoku University in Sendai, Japan.
South Mississippi Regional Center, Long Beach, recognized its fall employees of the quarter. Ellen Straughter, a direct care worker with the Cheshire Community Living Program, was named the direct support services honoree. Teresa Robinson was the support services winner. She works on the Long Beach campus in the OT/ PT department.
Never miss a local story.
Silver Slipper Casino recognized its employee and supervisor/managers of the month. November employees of the month are Shatanna Jolly and Shelby Carver, both of whom work in table games. November supervisor/manager of the month is Russell Gilgert, facilities supervisor. December employees of the month are Lelar Parker, buffet, and Amanda McKee, player services. December supervisor/manager of the month is James Mosqueda, Blue Bayou sous chef.
John Turner Jr. has been named president of Regions Bank and Regions Financial Corporation, its bank holding company. Turner, 56, is a senior executive vice president, a member of the bank’s Executive Council and head of Regions’ Corporate Banking Group. He is responsible for corporate strategic planning and will remain head of the Corporate Banking Group. He joined Regions in 2011 as regional president of the South Region and led banking operations in Alabama, Mississippi, South Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. He was named head of Regions’ Corporate Bank in 2014. Grayson Hall was named president of Regions in 2009 and remains chairman and chief executive officer.
Firefighters Dustin Dauner of the Pass Christian Fire Department and Zachary Northington of the Gautier Fire Department graduated Dec. 14 from the National Fire Protection Association 1001 Firefighter I-II course at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. The course included classroom and hands-on instruction.
Pass Christian Yacht Club recently welcomed its 2018 board of directors; Commodore Hutson Lambert, Vice Commodore Frank Allen III, Rear Commodore Tony Diaz del Valle and board members Joy Burke, Stephen Crawford, Jane Parrish, Keith Petagna, Anita Giani, John Weber, Oliver Peneguy and Thomas Pritchard.
Comments