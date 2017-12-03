Iran inaugurates new extension to its main Arabian Sea port

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani poses during the inauguration a newly built extension of the port of Chabahar, near the Pakistani border, on the Gulf of Oman, southeastern Iran, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. The $340 million project was constructed by a Revolutionary Guard-affiliated company, Khatam al-Anbia, the largest Iranian contractor of government construction projects. It brings the port's capacity to 8.5 million tons of cargo, from the previous 2.5 million tons and challenges the Gwadar port across the border in Pakistan. Ebrahim Noroozi AP Photo