Ombudsman for Illinois elderly named to national council

December 02, 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The ombudsman for the Illinois Department on Aging has been named to the national leadership council for the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care .

The agency announced Jamie Freschi was elected to the 30-member council. It's made up of long-term care consumers, family members, advocates, ombudsmen and policy experts from around the country.

Freschi says the leadership council "has been an amazing resource to me in my work as a state ombudsman" and she is pleased to be a member.

Freschi began her career as an ombudsman 12 years ago at I CARE, a Springfield-based organization. She was named 2014 Ombudsman of the Year by the Illinois Association of Long-Term Care Ombudsmen.

She has been the state's ombudsman since June 2015.

