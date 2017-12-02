Business

UK warns government agencies not to use Kaspersky software

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 05:14 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

LONDON

Britain's cybersecurity agency has told government departments not to use antivirus software from Moscow-based firm Kaspersky Lab.

Ciaran Martin, head of the National Cyber Security Centre, says "Russia is acting against the U.K.'s national interest in cyberspace."

In a letter dated Friday to civil service chiefs, he said Russia seeks "to target U.K. central government and the U.K.'s critical national infrastructure." He advised that "a Russia-based provider should never be used" for systems that deal with issues related to national security.

The agency says it's not advising the public at large against using Kaspersky's popular antivirus products.

Martin says British authorities are holding talks with Kaspersky about preventing the "transfer of U.K. data to the Russian state."

Kaspersky has denied wrongdoing and says it doesn't assist Russian cyberespionage efforts.

