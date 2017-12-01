Business

Report: Ride operator won't get fined in fatal fair accident

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 10:07 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Officials say the Ohio state agriculture department has decided not to fine the operators of a thrill ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair, killing one.

The Dayton Daily News reports that an investigative summary released Friday says the Ohio Department of Agriculture will not fine Amusements of America even though the company failed to report the accident without 24 hours as required by law.

The summary says the group, however, did notify the state immediately.

A four-passenger carriage on the swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart July 26 and flung one of the ride's carriages into the air. Eighteen-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell died.

Dutch manufacturer, KMG, said the cause was excessive corrosion of a support beam.

