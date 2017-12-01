Business

Solar farm now operational in Alabama city

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 05:50 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

DOTHAN, Ala.

A statewide cooperative is in the midst of an initiative to determine if solar power is feasible in the state has opened a solar farm in the largest city it serves.

The Dothan Eagle reports Dothan Utilities began providing solar power to the city's electrical grid Thursday, at Mayor Mark Saliba's flip of the switch. Officials from Dothan and Alabama Municipal Electric Authority attended the dedication at Westgate Park.

AMEA officials dedicated a similar facility in Luverne on Tuesday, and will construct solar farms in the nine other cities in which it operates in 2018.

The electric operations superintendent of Dothan Utilities, Chris Phillips, says the power generated by the 50-kilowatt system is immediately dumped into AMEA's grid, and the city will be credited for the electricity.

