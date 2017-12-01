Business

New industrial fire lawsuit targets chemical manufacturer

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 05:33 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

PARKERSBURG, W.Va.

A new lawsuit over the industrial fire that burned for a week in West Virginia targets the chemical manufacturer who sold products stored in the building.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the case filed Tuesday says DuPont Co. "breached its duty of care" by selling hazardous, flammable materials to the warehouse owned by owned by Intercontinental Export Import Inc., or IEI Plastics, and didn't ensure materials sold were safely stored and handled.

The blaze at the 420,000-square-foot (39,000-square-meter) property in Parkersburg began Oct. 21 and was extinguished Oct. 29. The lawsuit says area residents were exposed to hazardous materials as a result of the fire and chemical explosion.

DuPont declined to comment to the newspaper, but a spokesman previously said the company wasn't directly affiliated with the warehouse.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

    The Brady Act made background checks a requirement for guns purchased through licensed dealers. Here’s a brief look at how the current system works.

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?
Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals 1:40

Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals
The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready? 0:48

The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready?

View More Video