Man accused of fraud in Louisiana arrested in Alabama

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, La.

A man who promised to bring a $1.5 billion aluminum plant to Louisiana has been arrested in Alabama in a separate Louisiana fraud case.

The Town Talk of Alexandria, Louisiana, reports that the Mobile County Sheriff's Department arrested Roger Boggs on an Alexandria Police Department warrant accusing him of fraud.

The warrant accuses him of trying to defraud a local bank by mortgaging a piece of property he owned in another state, then transferring the property to a relative.

Boggs was CEO of Revolution Aluminum, which was forced into bankruptcy by creditors.

A Revolution subsidiary had bought a former International Paper facility in Pineville for $3.9 million, and said it would build the aluminum plant there. The two companies owed creditors more than $6 million.

