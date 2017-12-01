Business

Airport to provide therapy dogs for stressed travelers

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 01:13 AM

December 01, 2017 01:13 AM

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn.

A Connecticut airport is giving stressed travelers the chance to hug a therapy dog during the holiday season.

Officials at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks say their six-month pilot program with the dogs was popular among passengers. Now, people can cuddle with the dogs in the airport concourse two days a week.

The dogs and their handlers are provided at no cost by Massachusetts-based Bright Spot Therapy Dogs. Founder Cynthia Hinckley says the dogs help lower people's blood pressure.

WVIT-TV reports the dogs could be at the airport every day pending the program's success.

