A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting during a sunset in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Authorities have told tens of thousands of people to leave an area extending 10 kilometers 6 miles) from the volcano as it belches volcanic materials into the air. Mount Agung's last major eruption in 1963 killed about 1,100 people.
Stranded in Bali tourists lampooned online for complaints

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 07:04 PM

KARANGASEM, Indonesia

Australian tourists who complained about being stranded on tropical Bali when volcanic ash closed its airport have been roasted online as out of touch with the hardships faced by Indonesians who fled their homes.

The island's airport reopened Wednesday after being closed for 2 1/2 days and thousands of tourists are now leaving.

About 40,000 residents from Mount Agung's danger zone are staying in shelters. Ash could drift back and force the airport and to close again.

A producer for an Australian television network locked her Twitter after being assailed for an article in which she complained of taking a taxi to the airport after not getting through to airlines on the phone.

One man was lampooned for telling Australian TV he slept on a cold and wet airport floor.

