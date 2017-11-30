There’s a new spot on the Coast to renew your driver’s license in 2 minutes

Those who go to the courthouse in Gulfport to renew their driver’s license now should head to the Driver Services Office on U.S. 49 in Gulfport instead.
The kiosk at the courthouse is being relocated to the driver’s center at 12188 U.S. 49, which is north of I-10 and Dedeaux Road.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety said the change is to better serve the public since Driver Services employees will be available to assist drivers using the kiosk.
The automated kiosk stations are designed to allow drivers to renew their licenses in just two minutes, DPS said on its website.
Mississippi was the first state in the country to utilize the kiosks for license renewals, DPS said.
