Business

Walker signs bill legalizing hemp farming in Wisconsin

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 06:56 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

MADISON, Wis.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill that allows Wisconsin farmers to grow industrial hemp.

Walker signed the bill Thursday.

The bill passed the Legislature unanimously. The measure's sponsor, Republican Rep. Jesse Kremer, tweeted Thursday that the bill will make Wisconsin a leader in hemp production. His tweet included the hashtag "AmericasHempland."

At least 30 other states have legalized hemp farming. Supporters say hemp has a wide range of uses and legalizing it gives farmers another profitable crop.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Under the new law, hemp plants couldn't contain more than 0.3 percent THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Hemp farmers with drug convictions would not be eligible for state-issued licenses to grow the crop.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

    The Brady Act made background checks a requirement for guns purchased through licensed dealers. Here’s a brief look at how the current system works.

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?
Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals 1:40

Coast shoppers back in line for Black Friday deals
The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready? 0:48

The Sun Herald is preparing your Black Friday ads. Are you ready?

View More Video