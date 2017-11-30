New dengue vaccine could worsen disease in some people

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2016 file photo, Nadia Gonzalez, enclosed in a mosquito net, recovers from a bout of dengue fever at a hospital in Luque, Paraguay. Drugmaker Sanofi said Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, that its dengue vaccine _ the world’s first _ could put people at risk of severe disease if they haven’t previously been infected, according to new long-term data. Jorge Saenz, File AP Photo