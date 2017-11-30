Business

Chicago commuter train, Amtrak passengers face delays

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 05:42 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHICAGO

Commuter and interstate train travelers in Chicago are facing another day of delays due to the derailment of a Metra train this week outside the city's Union Station.

Metra says delays of 10 to 20 minutes were expected for passengers on the BNSF, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines during the Thursday morning rush. Amtrak says its trains may experience delays of 10 to 20 minutes for arrivals and departures.

No injuries were reported when the third, fourth and fifth cars of an eight-car Metra train derailed late Tuesday on the south side of the station. All of the cars remained upright and the locomotive on the SouthWest Service train stayed on the tracks.

Crews are working to repairs tracks, switches and signal equipment. The derailment's cause is under investigation.

