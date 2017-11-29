Uber sinks deeper into trade-secret theft allegations

0:48 Why a Coast man decided to open an ugly sweater Christmas shop Pause

4:11 Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions

2:03 Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

4:51 WATCH highlights from Gulf Coast's 42-41 win over Itawamba

4:10 Sophia Myers was an angel among us

1:00 East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday

1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse