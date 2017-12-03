South Mississippi personnel file for Dec. 3

Ron Ellis has joined the Pickering Firm in its Biloxi office as construction inspector. He has a bachelor of science degree in industrial technology and 19 years of experience. Pickering is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.
Jennifer Seymour of Gulfport has returned as a principal at Eley Guild Hardy Architects in Biloxi. A Biloxi native, she joined Eley Guild Hardy Architects in 1999 after graduating with a bachelor of architecture degree from Mississippi State University. In 2014, she left to become principal-in-charge of the architectural division of a firm. Most of her 18-year career has been in educational design and local examples of her work are the St. Vincent de Paul Elementary School, St. Martin High School, Hancock North Central Elementary School and the new Biloxi Junior High School. She will continue to focus on regional educational opportunities across the state and throughout the Southeast.
Kyle Kish of Gulfport was promoted to principal at Eley Guild Hardy Architects. A native of Indialantic, Florida, he was a co-op student at the firm in 1999. He has a bachelor of architecture degree from Mississippi State University and worked on retail design in Birmingham, Alabama, before returning to Eley Guild Hardy as a project manager. He has a variety of experience in federal, military, institutional and sustainable design work and is a LEED Accredited Professional with over a dozen LEED-certified buildings to his credit. He has worked on projects at bases on the Coast and will continue to focus on military and federal projects in Mississippi and the Southeast.
Major General (Ret.) Stephen Rippe, U.S. Army, is the new chief executive officer of the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport. He served in a similar capacity for the nonprofit Army Distaff Foundation, which operates the Knollwood life plan community in Washington, D.C. He has been a member of the board of trustees at his alma mater, Norwich University, since 2005 and spent seven years as chief operating officer and executive vice president of Protestant Episcopal Cathedral Foundation, the governing organization for the Washington National Cathedral, National Cathedral School for Girls, St. Albans School for Boys and Beauvoir Elementary School. He is a 29-year veteran of the Army and retired as vice director and director of management of the Joint Staff.
Chase Curlee of Long Beach has joined Piltz, Williams, LaRosa and Company, Certified Public Accountants in Biloxi as a staff accountant. He received his masters in business administration from University of Southern Mississippi in 2015 and passed the CPA exam in 2017. He was born and raised in South Mississippi.
Coast Guard, Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Swartz, a Gulf Strike Team member, has deployed to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to help with the response to Hurricane Maria. He graduated from Biloxi High School in 1999 and now lives in Petal. He has served 13 years in the Coast Guard and he and his team are working to assist Puerto Rico and its citizens by working to get their vessels out of the water in order to mitigate pollution.
