These four new homes in South Mississippi won awards at the 2017 Home Builders Association of Mississippi’s Best in Mississippi Building & Remodeling Awards.
Some of the best new homes in Mississippi are on the Coast. Take a tour of the award-winners

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

November 30, 2017 05:00 AM

Four new homes on the Coast won awards an the 2017 Home Builders Association of Mississippi’s Best in Mississippi Building & Remodeling Awards.

Joey Shepard took the top prize, the Grand Award, for his home in Biloxi called Beauty on the Bay.

This house took nearly a year to complete and the family he built it for is now living there, with its open, sun-filled interior and its turquoise swimming pool overlooking the water on the north side of the bay in Biloxi.

He builds about 15 to 20 custom homes a year and said, “They all have their own special character.”

Shepard moved to South Mississippi in 2002 after graduating from University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in architectural engineering and experience in the construction industry. His office is in downtown Ocean Springs and Shepard said he and his three employees traveled to Ridgeland to accept the the awards at the ceremony.

The annual awards received a record number of entries, according to the Home Builders Association.

The winners from South Mississippi are:

▪ Shepard Homes, Grand Award and a Best in Mississippi Award for Single Family New Construction of a Custom Home with 4,000-5,499 square feet for Beauty on the Bay.

▪  Mike Butler and Josh Workman with Butler Homes, Best in Mississippi Single Family New Construction of a Custom Home, 3,600-3,999 square feet for the NcNeel Residence

▪  Brandon Elliott and Elliott Homes, Best in Mississippi for Single Family New Construction of a Spec Home with 3,200-3,499 square feet for The Bailey III Home Design

▪  Brandon Elliott and Elliott Homes, Best in Mississippi for Single Family New Construction of a Custom Home with 3,000-3.599 square feet for The Susannah Marie

▪  Mike and Kim Fritz, Fritz Development, Best in Mississippi for Single Family New Construction of a Custom Home with 2,000-2,999 square feet for the Contemporary Coastal Home.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

