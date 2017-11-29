NBC fires Matt Lauer over 'inappropriate sexual behavior'

More Videos 1:51 When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? Pause 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 4:11 Only one game stands in the way of Seth Smith's Hornets becoming state champions 2:03 Neighbor: ‘I wish we could have helped’ prevent shooting in her neighborhood 0:56 Gulfport firefighters extricate woman from truck after wreck 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:00 East Central fights for MHSAA Class 4A State Championship this Saturday 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 4:22 Highlight reel shows how East Central won the game against Poplarville 1:12 WWE superstar Big Cass talks Wrestlemania 34 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy